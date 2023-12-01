Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 78,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.