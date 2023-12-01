Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,508.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $89.82 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.09 and a 1-year high of $90.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

