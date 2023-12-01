Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

