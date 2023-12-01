B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $23,681,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2,436.8% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,384,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 527.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after buying an additional 1,159,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.13. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $221.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.12 million. Equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

