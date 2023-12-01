Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in November

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance
Shares of DATI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile
