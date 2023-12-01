Short Interest in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Increases By 156.5%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the October 31st total of 26,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics by 34.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,253 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DRMA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.53. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $10.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 EPS for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

