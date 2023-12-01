BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.80 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
