BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 160.3% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.80 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

