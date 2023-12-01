Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.8-111.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.00 million. Zuora also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.26 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zuora

Zuora Stock Performance

Zuora stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zuora has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative net margin of 18.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.87%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,245.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 39,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $373,092.87. Following the sale, the executive now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,850 shares of company stock worth $3,775,153. 9.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 94.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.