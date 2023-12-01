Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.37

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 836172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DADA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Trading Down 8.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 305,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth about $2,920,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.