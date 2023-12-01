American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWD stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $638,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMWD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

