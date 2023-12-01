NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 42,519 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 42,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $176,879.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 1.2 %

NG opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 33.31 and a quick ratio of 33.31. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

