Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Movado Group Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $579.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Movado Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amundi increased its stake in Movado Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

