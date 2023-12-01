Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Cowen from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $407.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $107.82. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 97,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,188.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,459,000 after buying an additional 685,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 937,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,870 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

