Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Earnings Results

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 189.84% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,326 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

