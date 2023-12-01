HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Alex Cho Sells 45,758 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HP Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Institutional Trading of HP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,627,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $118,937,000 after purchasing an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in HP by 6.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $3,881,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,080,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 618,961 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

