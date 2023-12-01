Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Announces Earnings Results

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank of Canada

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 24.7% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.