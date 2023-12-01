Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Director Justin E. Mirro Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $166,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,364,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AMPX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $8,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 241,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 46.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amprius Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

