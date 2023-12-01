The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Andrew J. Quigg Sells 4,052 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $164.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $164.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

