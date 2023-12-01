Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.34. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSFJ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.