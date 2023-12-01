Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.34. 2,226 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

