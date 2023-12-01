Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 1.2% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.84. 12,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 50,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Vicinity Motor Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

