Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Shares Down 3%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 264,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 197,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

