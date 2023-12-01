NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Up 0.7%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 22,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 46,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NextPlat during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextPlat by 81.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

