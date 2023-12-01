Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.54. 390,491 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 291,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

