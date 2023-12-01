ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Stock Price Down 17.3%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 17.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,666 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 22,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,198 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

