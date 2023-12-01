Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $484.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana has a 12-month low of $423.29 and a 12-month high of $558.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.39 and its 200 day moving average is $484.29.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Humana by 4,628.6% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

