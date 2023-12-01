Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Trading 0.1% Higher

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $11.04. 367,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 73,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LGST. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,084,000.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

