TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Stock Price Up 0.7%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 88,365 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 24,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

TROOPS Trading Down 9.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Get TROOPS alerts:

Institutional Trading of TROOPS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 46,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TROOPS by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.