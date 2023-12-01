Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.19%.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE CHS opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $931.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

