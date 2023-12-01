Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $6,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,253,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DINO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

DINO stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

