The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 16,820 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.40% of Maximus worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,571,939.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maximus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

