Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 129.9% during the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 555,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,444,000 after buying an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.10.

Shares of HUBS opened at $493.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $455.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.74 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.15 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total value of $4,305,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,283 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,159 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

