Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $75.91 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

