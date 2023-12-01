CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.6-840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $836.77 million.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.67.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $236.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.65. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock worth $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,788,000 after acquiring an additional 766,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

