Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 57.9%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 3,721,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.9 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber, refrigerated food, and telecommunications businesses in Mexico. It manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, fibers, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

