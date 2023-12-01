Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 57.9%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,200 shares, a decrease of 57.9% from the October 31st total of 3,721,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.9 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
ALFFF opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59. Alfa has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
About Alfa
