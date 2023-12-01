The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,379,669 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.32% of First Horizon worth $20,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Horizon by 156.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

FHN stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

