The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $246.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.11. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.