Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 19,777 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Tenet Healthcare worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE THC opened at $69.03 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $42.99 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

