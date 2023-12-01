Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 562,022 VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 562,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in VectivBio during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VectivBio by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

Shares of VECT opened at $16.85 on Friday. VectivBio Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

