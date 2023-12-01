1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1st Source by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Price Performance

Shares of SRCE opened at $48.33 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $93.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

