Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,547 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

