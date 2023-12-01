Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Up 0.1%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.27 ($0.18). Approximately 241,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 479,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.25 ($0.18).

Sosandar Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,425.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

