Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €6.15 ($6.76) and last traded at €6.20 ($6.81). 2,716 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.25 ($6.87).

Metro Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.82.

About Metro

(Get Free Report)

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.