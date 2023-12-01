QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $11,835.09 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $270,550.91 and $11,835.09 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,387.53 or 1.00004279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003939 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00130529 USD and is down -14.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $12,966.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

