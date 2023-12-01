LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Trading 2.7% Higher

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

LiveWorld Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

