Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Shares Down 2.7%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 29,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 74,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Applied Energetics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $441.39 million, a P/E ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Applied Energetics had a negative return on equity of 177.99% and a negative net margin of 307.03%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

