Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Trading Up 0.9%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.35. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

Stingray Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.12.

About Stingray Group

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

