Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Shares Up 7%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.23 and last traded at $115.23. 3,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.70.
Solvay Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.96.
Solvay Company Profile
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solvay
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These biotechs targeting multiple neurodegenerative diseases
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.