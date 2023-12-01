PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Up 3.4%

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.29. 265,843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 537,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get PAVmed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PAVM

PAVmed Trading Up 7.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PAVmed in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in PAVmed by 71.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PAVmed by 777.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PAVmed by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.