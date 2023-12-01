Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.50

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 286151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 753.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,236,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,835,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,174,000 after acquiring an additional 271,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

